First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,738,379 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 72,093 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 5.61% of NovaGold Resources worth $71,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 367,773 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,565. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59, a current ratio of 32.57 and a quick ratio of 32.57.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi sold 10,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $45,648.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,978.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 10,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $44,232.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,806.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,306 shares of company stock valued at $307,746. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

