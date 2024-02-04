First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,782,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the period. Elevance Health comprises approximately 2.0% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Elevance Health worth $776,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Down 0.1 %

ELV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,698. The firm has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $501.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $476.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

