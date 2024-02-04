First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 65,511 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Analog Devices worth $614,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total value of $1,970,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,860.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,038 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,999 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.56.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ADI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.10. 2,948,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,803. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

