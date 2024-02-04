First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,313,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 114,165 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Weyerhaeuser worth $438,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,007,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,950,000 after acquiring an additional 389,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,091,000 after acquiring an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,716,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,596,000 after acquiring an additional 82,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WY traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 5,045,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,897. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.15. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.14.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $29,083.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $29,083.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,904,338.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

