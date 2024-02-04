First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $301.56 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,226 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Franco-Nevada worth $301,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,441,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,642 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FNV shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 3.2 %

Franco-Nevada stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.25. The stock had a trading volume of 593,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,274. The stock has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $161.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.49.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

