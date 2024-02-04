First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $583.67 Million Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,642,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 43,910 shares during the period. Universal Health Services comprises approximately 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Universal Health Services worth $583,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.73. 444,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.69 and a 12 month high of $164.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Universal Health Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.07.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

