First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $799.86 Million Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 310,024,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617,070 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up approximately 2.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $799,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,798,000 after buying an additional 13,691,138 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 11,204,526 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 34,240.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,181,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after buying an additional 8,157,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ambev by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,928,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,725,000 after buying an additional 4,632,200 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Ambev Stock Performance

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,237,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,038,314. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.23. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.45%.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

