First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,808,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 80,540 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential makes up approximately 1.3% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Equity Residential worth $517,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EQR traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.17. 3,127,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,467. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equity Residential’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.18.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

