First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 62,092 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,092 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $15,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 44.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,678,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,732,000 after buying an additional 5,120,214 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,843,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,799,000 after buying an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,008,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,124,000 after buying an additional 464,946 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after buying an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BTI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,558,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,405,847. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.26. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $38.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

