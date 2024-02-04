First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,843,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,485 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 8.30% of Douglas Emmett worth $176,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 253.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,028,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 150.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DEI shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $13.05. 1,731,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,479. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 633.33%.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other Douglas Emmett news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. sold 91,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $1,269,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Stories

