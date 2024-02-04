First Eagle Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,161,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 23,454 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $150,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 18,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 17,958 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.41 on Friday, hitting $140.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,212. The company has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.93.

View Our Latest Report on PPG

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.