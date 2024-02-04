First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 320,252 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,456,138 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 320,252 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,101,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 763.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 101,191 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,503,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
AngloGold Ashanti Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE AU traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.05. 2,120,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,538. AngloGold Ashanti plc has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.04.
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
