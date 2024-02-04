First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 42,823 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,232,710 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 42,823 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $283,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 9.9% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,670,650 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,517,000 after purchasing an additional 151,147 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,227,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $147,199,000 after purchasing an additional 247,558 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 65.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 392,831 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 155,173 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,371,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 110,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 46.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 980,464 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 310,027 shares during the last quarter. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.62. 3,268,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.99. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

