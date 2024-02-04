First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 64,092 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,665,496 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 64,092 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 4.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,700,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,143,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,659,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META traded up $80.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $474.99. 84,707,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505,034. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.32 and its 200 day moving average is $326.09.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total value of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on META

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.