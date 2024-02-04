First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.29% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000.

FSIG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.91. 1,723,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,295. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

