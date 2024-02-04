First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2024

Archer Investment Corp lowered its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIGFree Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF accounts for 0.7% of Archer Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Archer Investment Corp owned 0.29% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 658.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 107,090 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $936,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,380,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

FSIG traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $18.91. 1,723,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,295. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $19.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

About First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF

(Free Report)

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.