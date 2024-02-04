First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Archer Investment Corp’s 7th Largest Position

Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 2.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $6,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,234,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,629. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.28. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.