First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Stock Holdings Increased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SDVY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,270,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,907. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1844 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.