Floki Inu Trading 4.4% Lower This Week (FLOKI)

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One Floki Inu token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Floki Inu has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Floki Inu has a total market cap of $257.56 million and $6.97 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Floki Inu Profile
Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 9,927,043,628,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,621,738,535 tokens. The official message board for Floki Inu is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Floki Inu is floki.com.
Buying and Selling Floki Inu
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using US dollars.
