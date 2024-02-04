Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,746 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,465,000 after buying an additional 223,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after buying an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,862,000.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FMX. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Trading Up 0.2 %

FMX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.04. The company had a trading volume of 619,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,192. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.55.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.