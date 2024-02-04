Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.23

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.23 and traded as high as C$3.25. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$3.23, with a volume of 1,032,727 shares traded.
FOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$5.50 price objective on Foran Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Foran Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers a total area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.
