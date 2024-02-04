Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,959 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of F traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 73,130,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,336,824. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

