Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stake Reduced by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on F shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of F stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

