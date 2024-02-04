Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 1,841 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $35.30. 5,092,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,474. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.74. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.659 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 234.23%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

