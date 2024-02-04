Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,451.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.6% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $16.96. 20,964,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,452,858. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.61%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMI. StockNews.com raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

