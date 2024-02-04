Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Buys 702 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

VWO stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.14. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

