Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,281,753,000 after purchasing an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after purchasing an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $911,554,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $206.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.26. The company has a market cap of $150.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $206.97.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

