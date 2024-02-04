Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 323.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.3% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $3,703,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 311.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3,796.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.55. 6,605,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,255. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.77). Vistra had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

