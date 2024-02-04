Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HASI opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.00. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 19.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

HASI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

