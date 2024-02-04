Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after acquiring an additional 83,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,201,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,297,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,270 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,177,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.69.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE DE opened at $392.60 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $384.90 and a 200-day moving average of $392.85. The firm has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

