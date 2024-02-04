Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.8% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock worth $329,012,861. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 20.3 %

META stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.66 and a 1-year high of $485.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $358.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

