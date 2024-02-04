Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Raises Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after purchasing an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,370 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,097 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.04.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

