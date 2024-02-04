Fosun International Ltd Takes $478,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.85 and a 52 week high of $237.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.36. The stock has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on LOW shares. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

