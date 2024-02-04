Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.35. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $45.13 and a twelve month high of $89.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 63.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 129.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 155.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 104.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

