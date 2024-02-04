FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $130.64

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.64 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 126.44 ($1.61). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 258,006 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.22) price target on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.70. The company has a market capitalization of £322.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,141.67 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

FRP Advisory Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

