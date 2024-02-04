Geegoopuzzle Self Reported Market Cap Tops $221.05 Million (GGP)

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $221.05 million and $38,320.12 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016411 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,031.43 or 1.00041877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00011121 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.82 or 0.00171624 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

GGP is a token. Its launch date was July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.4737277 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $58,757.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geegoopuzzle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geegoopuzzle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Geegoopuzzle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

