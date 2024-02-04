Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Trading Down 7.2%

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.48 and last traded at $3.68. 4,918 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 2,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Genenta Science Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Institutional Trading of Genenta Science

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 412,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned 2.26% of Genenta Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genenta Science

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

