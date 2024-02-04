General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho reduced their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.67.

General Mills Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.16.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

