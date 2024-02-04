General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised General Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.55.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.92%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

