GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GFL. Wolfe Research started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of GFL opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GFL Environmental will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.36%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

