Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Trading Down 5.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO opened at $0.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $1.72.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 14.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gold Resource

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial & Tax Architects LLC bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 200.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 22.8% during the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 57,002 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,204,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 27,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 29.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 39,504 shares during the last quarter. 22.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

