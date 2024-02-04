Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Golden Minerals (TSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59. 7,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 10,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Golden Minerals Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$8.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Stories

