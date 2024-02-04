Goodwin (LON:GDWN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,480.22

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,480.22 ($69.67) and traded as high as GBX 5,864 ($74.55). Goodwin shares last traded at GBX 5,860 ($74.50), with a volume of 14,815 shares trading hands.

Goodwin Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of £440.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,817.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,480.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5,154.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Goodwin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 57.50 ($0.73) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $53.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is 5,528.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Goodwin

In other Goodwin news, insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 2,233,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,115 ($65.03), for a total transaction of £114,234,778.35 ($145,226,008.58). 66.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check valves, axial nozzle check valves and axial piston control, and isolation valves for large construction projects, including the construction of naval vessels, nuclear waste treatment, nuclear power generation, liquefied natural gas, gas, oil, petrochemical, mining, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar surveillance systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and coastal border security agencies.

