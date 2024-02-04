Governance OHM Self Reported Market Cap Tops $196.16 Million (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Governance OHM has a market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $32,535.57 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Governance OHM has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can currently be purchased for approximately $3,528.72 or 0.08226015 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000811 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Governance OHM
Governance OHM’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao. Governance OHM’s official message board is olympusdao.medium.com. The official website for Governance OHM is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Governance OHM
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governance OHM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governance OHM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Governance OHM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
