Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Price Target Increased to C$60.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A – Free Report) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Guardian Capital Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of TSE:GCG.A opened at C$45.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.08. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$36.98 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.12.

Guardian Capital Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is 60.18%.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

