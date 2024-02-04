Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s (GKP) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the oil production company’s stock.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £224.00 million, a P/E ratio of 287.71, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 217 ($2.76).
About Gulf Keystone Petroleum
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Gulf Keystone Petroleum
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.