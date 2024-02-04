Gulf Keystone Petroleum’s (GKP) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 180 ($2.29) price target on the oil production company’s stock.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum stock opened at GBX 100.70 ($1.28) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £224.00 million, a P/E ratio of 287.71, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 118.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 81.29 ($1.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 217 ($2.76).

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of approximately 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

