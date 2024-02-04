H.B. Fuller to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $5.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

H.B. Fuller Stock Performance

NYSE:FUL opened at $75.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.46. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $83.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Heather Campe sold 13,243 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,020,373.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,282.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H.B. Fuller presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

