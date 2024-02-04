Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report) fell 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.75. 62,117 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 36,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.79.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.34.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.