Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV) Trading Down 0.3%

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF (TSE:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.63 and last traded at C$15.75. 62,117 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 36,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.79.

Hamilton Enhanced Multi-Sector Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$15.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.34.

