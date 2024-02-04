Harleysville Financial Co. (HARL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Harleysville Financial Price Performance
HARL stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $26.00.
About Harleysville Financial
