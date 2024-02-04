Harleysville Financial Co. (HARL) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This is a positive change from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

HARL stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $80.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Harleysville Financial has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

