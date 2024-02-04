Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a PE ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 516.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,475.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 99.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

