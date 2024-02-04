Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Hawthorn Bancshares Price Performance
NASDAQ HWBK opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.99 million, a PE ratio of 191.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.00.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 516.95%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
